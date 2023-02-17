Patrick Stewart teases more Professor X

HQ

Sir Patrick Stewart has teased that he might be making a return to one of his most iconic roles, Professor X/Charles Xavier, following his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last year.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's third season, Stewart was asked about Marvel and Professor X, to which he stated he and his good friend Sir Ian McKellan (Magneto) might not be done with their roles.

"I can't say about what Charles' future might possibly hold," Stewart noted, before continuing shortly afterward when asked about the Doctor Strange 2 cameo and whether McKellen was asked to appear as well:

"Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would've done this!'], yes that's true. But we're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans."

Would you like to see Stewart and McKellen back as Professor X and Magneto? Perhaps as a cameo of some kind in Deadpool 3, which will seemingly be one of the first MCU movies to really revolve around the X-Men.