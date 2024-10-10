Patrick Star is the star of today's GR Live

HQ

He's gone from being SpongeBob's best friend to having his own show and now he's got a game to boot. That's right, we're talking about everyone's favourite starfish, Patrick Star. He might not have brains, brawn, or any other skills to speak of, but he is the hero Bikini Bottom needs right now.

In today's GR Live, we'll be going over the first hour of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, giving you a taste of the physics-based gameplay to be found. As a sandbox exploration title, you won't really have to worry about story spoilers here, so come on down to the GR Live Homepage or our YouTube and Twitch channels from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST.

