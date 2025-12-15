Patrick Mahomes tears ACL as the Kansas City Chiefs fail to reach NFL play-offs

HQ

Kansas City Chiefs suffered another defeat in NFL, losing 13-16 to Los Angeles Chargers, and it is now certain that they will not reach the play-offs: first time since 2014 where the Chiefs, the team that had reached the Super Bowl in five of the last six times, won't play the post season. It was nearly impossible, as the Chiefs were forced to win all of their remaining games (there are still three matchdays left of the regular season).

However, the worst news came when quarterback Patrick Mahomes torn his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, a serious injury that could mark the beginning of the decline of the Chiefs dynasty.

"An MRI confirmed that our quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during today's game. Patrick and the club are exploring surgical options" the team wrote in a statement.

"Not going to lie it's hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. I Will be back stronger than ever", the 30-year-old quarterback said.

It will take months for Mahomes to recover from such a setback, the first serious injury in the career of what many experts predict will be the best NFL player of all time alongside Tom Brady... who, coincidently, also torn his ACL in his ninth NFL season.

Meanwhile, the other pillar of the team, Travis Kelce, is 36 years old and had previously said that he would take a decision about his retirement after the season, which for the Chiefs will end prematurily on January 4.