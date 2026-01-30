Patrick Kane made a new record in NHL

HQ

Detroit Red Wings attacker Patrick Kane, 37, has made a record in NHL. He has now made more points in NHL than any other U.S.-born player, as reported by Finnish YLE.

Detroit Red Wings faced Washington Capitals, and when Kane made a pass during the second round, it was his 1,375th point in NHL (500 goals, 875 passes during 1,342 regular season matches). Kane is currently playing his 19th season in NHL.

Mike Modano is no longer the record holder. Modano played 20 seasons in NHL, and made 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 passes).

Still it must be said, that Patrick Kane is not a part of the U.S. team in Italy's winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina this February.