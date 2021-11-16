Patreon plans to enable content creators to produce videos natively

HQ

Membership platform Patreon is reportedly exploring ways for our favourite content creators to produce videos natively. Many creators offer additional video content for their subscribers, but these have to be uploaded from third-party platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. Producing videos natively will ultimately streamline the process of sharing content and cut out some needless busywork.

Patreon CEO Jack Conte recently told The Verge: "We're building the horizontal architecture for any creator, no matter their medium, or no matter the upload format, to be able to build a business around their work."

The company hasn't yet confirmed when these changes will be made, but it's promising at least to know they are on the way in the near future.

Thanks, Engadget.