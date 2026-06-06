Patience is a Virtue is a puzzle game that explores the complexities of communication

One of the many world premiere announcements at the Wholesome Games Showcase came from developer teaisfortoby, who appeared to share a look at their next project, a mystery puzzle game that is known as Patience is a Virtue.

The title follows college grad Louis all as he moves back to his childhood home and notices that something is in fact wrong. Louis realises he is chronically ill, and while struggling to acquire healthcare, begins to fail to recognise the streets that he grew up on. Things only seem to get worse for Louis when he is then attacked by a strange entity, and in a bid to find answers, he attempts to speak with locals and townsfolk, all through his trusty cassette player.

Announced with plans to launch on PC, we don't yet know when Patience is a Virtue will be looking to release, but you can see some images of the game below.