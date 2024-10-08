Pathologic 3 announced with new trailer

The third entry in the Pathologic franchise has been revealed. Pathologic 3 comes from Ice-Pick Lodge and HypeTrain Digital, with the former being the developer at the helm of the previous two games.

Like the other games, Pathologic 3 has a focus on disease. It'll also be gritty, grimy, and dark in its setting, as you can see in the trailer below. However, a new mechanic introduced this time is time travel, which will give you further control of how storylines play out.

Tasked with saving a small town from a mysterious plague, there's a lot that can go wrong in Pathologic 3's story, but we'll have to wait until next year to see if we can fight the disease.