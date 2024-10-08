English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pathologic 3

Pathologic 3 announced with new trailer

The third entry in this cult series sees you try to save a town from a mysterious plague.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The third entry in the Pathologic franchise has been revealed. Pathologic 3 comes from Ice-Pick Lodge and HypeTrain Digital, with the former being the developer at the helm of the previous two games.

Like the other games, Pathologic 3 has a focus on disease. It'll also be gritty, grimy, and dark in its setting, as you can see in the trailer below. However, a new mechanic introduced this time is time travel, which will give you further control of how storylines play out.

Tasked with saving a small town from a mysterious plague, there's a lot that can go wrong in Pathologic 3's story, but we'll have to wait until next year to see if we can fight the disease.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content