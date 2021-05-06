Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous release date confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Owlcat Games just delivered the second Beta update for its upcoming RPG, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Not only that, the development team also confirmed the official launch date for the title.

While the estimated release window was June, after receiving the feedback sent during the alpha and beta tests, Owlcat has decided to take some extra time to work on the improvement and polish the game. Therefore the release date now has been set to September 2nd.

As to the beta Stage 2, it brings a lot of new content, improvements and fixes, including better visual, art and sound. You will see some new character models, new quests, new weather effects, new music tracks, and many more. UI and tutorial system are improved as well. For the full patch notes please check here.