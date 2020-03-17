Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous raises over 2 million dollars

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a game inspired by pen and paper RPGs where players will portray either a leech, an angel, a demon, or an Aeon. Developed by Owlcat Games, Wrath of the Righteous is an indirect sequel to Pathfinder: Kingmaker. You can learn more about the game right here on Gamereactor.

Back in 2017, the first game raised $909,057 (roughly €808,084/£734,784) during its Kickstarter campaign. Three years later, it is $2,054,339 (around €1,844,220 /£1,677,110) that have been reached by the Russian developer, while the initial goal of $300,000 (€269,315 /£244,990) was easily passed last month, in a few hours. A graph showing all that the developer is going to add to the game has recently been shared by Owlcat Games.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is set to release in June 2021 on PC via Steam and GOG, while a closed alpha should be available in April.