Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is coming to consoles later this year

Via a Dev Diary post on Steam, developer Owlcat Games revealed that they are bringing Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous to "PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility later this year."

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous set upa Kickstarter campaign back in 2020 and hit its target just one day after the campaign launched. Previously, PC was the only platform announced. The PC version of the game is set to release on September 2, 2021, via Steam, GOG, and EGS.

