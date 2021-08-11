Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for consoles has been delayed to 2022

In late June we just got to know that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for PS4 and Xbox One would be arriving later this year. However, as we all know, due to different reasons, plans can change.

Developer Owlcats hasconfirmed that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has been delayed to March 1, 2022, and "both digital and physical retail copies will be available for purchase". We were also told that the team "will share more information on the console version later this year, including the update regarding the ninth generation of consoles (Xbox Series and PS5)".

You can find the new gameplay trailer below.