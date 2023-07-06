Pathfinder publisher Paizo releases its own game license

HQ

Early this year, Wizards of the Coast managed an incredible fumble when it decided it was going to do away with its Open Gaming License or OGL and replace it with a system that prioritised profits over allowing third-party creators to make D&D-based content. You can read all about that controversy here.

Even if Wizards of the Coast has since gone back on that decision, it hasn't stopped the Pathfinder creators at Paizo from making their own alternative, the Open RPG Creative License or ORC for short. Unlike the OGL, which only worked for D&D, the ORC promises to work on any RPG system, and will allow creators to use elements of any game without facing legal problems or their money being sucked away.

The license isn't even owned by the Pathfinder publisher, Paizo, and has instead been made public domain, which means should Paizo fall under evil rule in the next few years, there won't be any reversal of this decision.

