Pathfinder Publisher Makes Its Own Game License

Pathfinder publisher Paizo (try saying that three times fast) has announced it will be creating a new Open Gaming License for its games, and has "no interest" Wizards of the Coast's new OGL 1.1, which has been lambasted for restricting creative efforts.

The Open RPG Creative License, as Paizo calls it, will allow for independent publishers to create their own stories, worlds, and even games utilizing Paizo's own systems. Multiple publishers have already signed on to this in response to Wizards of the Coasts' proposed OGL changes.

As Pathfinder and its sci-fi counterpart Starfinder were both created using the original Open Game License, some have worried that the new changes to that policy will affect the games. However, Paizo has confirmed it will continue to support both RPGs for months to come, as there is a lot of content that was created under the original OGL.