Path of Exile's end-game expansion has been pushed back to January 2021

Grinding Gear Games has revealed that Path of Exile's 3.13 end-game expansion has been delayed until an unconfirmed date in January. The developer confirmed the reason behind the delay is because Cyberpunk 2077 release has been moved to coincide with the expansion's launch. We'd say this is a wise move considering the popularity of CD Projekt Red's RPG, but we're sure that this will cause disappointment for some.

In a forum post, the developer stated: "We were previously targeting a launch date of December 11 for our 3.13 end-game expansion. As we discussed last week, our new development methodology gives us confidence that we'd be able to hit this date with a high-quality expansion. Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10. We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January."

The developer did confirm, however, that will continue to work on the 3.14 during the month of the delay, so things in that regard have not been disrupted. There will also be at least one multi-week event running over the Christmas/ New Year break too to keep players busy.