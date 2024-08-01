Path of Exile prepares to launch PS5 version "in the coming weeks"

HQ

Path of Exile, the popular action MMORPG from Grinding Bear Games, is preparing for the release of its sequel, Path of Exile II. But in the meantime, the developers want to offer current-gen console gamers a native version of the original as a warm-up.

The native PlayStation 5 version of Path of Exile has suffered several internal delays, but the wait is nearing an end. According to a new announcement on the studio's official website, the PS5 client version of Path of Exile will be released in a matter of weeks. It seems that the integration of trophies and how the multiplayer systems work has been the biggest issue, but they are now waiting for those changes to pass PlayStation's certification process before releasing the game.

In addition, the studio has confirmed that it will be attending Gamescom 2024 to allow attendees to try out Path of Exile II, which is still scheduled for a release window later this year, and could presumably be revealed at Opening Night Live.