Path of Exile 2's Witch class is perfect for those who want to let their minions do the heavy lifting

Path of Exile 2 is introducing - among a wealth of other additional features for new and returning fans - a new class. The Witch might be a bit of a mystery to you, but in our interview with Christopher Laferriere from Grinding Gear Games, we learned a little more about what makes the class shine.

"Witch is sort of your classic summoner," he said. "And we've expanded on the minion types quite a bit from the first game. So, you know, in [Path of Exile] 1, just as an example, Raise Skeleton. You can raise skeletons and they hit things, and that's about the extent of the skill. Sometimes they dash to things, that's about it. Whereas in PoE 2 we do still have fairly basic Skeletal Warriors, but then there's also Skeletal Snipers, which will shoot bow and arrow. There's Skeletal Arsonists, which throw firebombs and can explode your own minions to make them do damage."

"There's Skeletal Clerics, which can revive your minions and heal them, and there's a few more. So it's quite extensive, and we also wanted to make the summoner playstyle slightly more active in some ways."

There are also going to be specific commands you can give your minions, so it's going to be quite detailed when it comes to gameplay, with a lot to manage for Witch players. But, that all is part of creating a great army to do your bidding. Check out our full interview below for even more Witch details and a Witch gameplay walkthrough too:

