Path of Exile 2 tweaks game balance with new patch

HQ

Path of Exile 2 has been in early access for a couple of weeks now, and during that time millions of players have jumped into this long-awaited ARPG experience. But as a game with development in progress, there are certain balancing and balancing points that need to be revised based on the user experience. And now they have gathered enough information to introduce a patch that basically reduces the difficulty in Path of Exile 2's endgame.

The patch notes indicate that monsters deal less critical hit damage, the Volatile Crystal modifier is gone, and the Trial of the Sekhema is now more accessible. It also adds quality of life improvements, such as fast travel portals between checkpoints in a zone. You can check out all the changes in the Reddit thread here.