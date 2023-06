HQ

With the giant success of Diablo IV, it's clear that people are longing for more top-down dungeon-crawling action, and Path of Exile 2 can give us another dose of that.

In a new trailer shown at Summer Game Fest, we got the announcement of ExileCon, which is heading our way on the 28th of July. This is where we'll find out the date for the open beta for Path of Exile 2.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you'll be attending ExileCon.