Path of Exile 2 sets new records with over 500,000 concurrent players

Path of Exile 2 has reached an impressive milestone during its Early Access phase, with over 500,000 concurrent players on Steam. This achievement not only highlights the game's popularity but also places it among the most-played titles in Steam's history.

Jonathan Rogers, co-founder of Grinding Gear Games, recently shared in a video that over one million keys for Path of Exile 2 have been redeemed since its launch. However, he warned of potential queues due to the unexpectedly high demand, despite the company increasing server capacity with additional resources.

Path of Exile 2 builds on the dark and intricate world of Wraeclast, offering players a rich narrative, extensive character customization, and a challenging gameplay experience. With six unique classes, each featuring two Ascendancy subclasses, players have access to a wide array of playstyles and strategies. This variety, combined with the game's innovative skill and item systems, has clearly appealed to both long-time fans and newcomers.

The massive influx of players, however, has brought challenges. Servers have faced significant strain, resulting in long queues and other issues. Grinding Gear Games has been working diligently to scale up infrastructure and address the load, aiming to minimize wait times so players can enjoy the game without excessive delays.

Social media reactions have been mixed, with enthusiasm for the game's depth alongside frustration over technical issues. Despite these initial hurdles, Path of Exile 2 has firmly positioned itself as a major contender in the genre, with plans for additional content during Early Access, including more acts, classes, and endgame activities.

