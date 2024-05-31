Path of Exile 2 is coming to PS5

HQ

The sequel to Grinding Gear Games' free-to-play RPG is coming to PlayStation 5. As was confirmed during last night's State of Play presentation, Path of Exile 2 is getting a console launch when it launches into Early Access later this year.

This means a bunch of cool stuff, but the major points from the trailer and PlayStation blog post are that you'll be getting crossplay and cross-platform progression as well as couch co-op. Two players can progress from the same console, either on the same account or on two different accounts.