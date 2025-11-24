Path of Exile 2 introduces its next update 'The Last of the Druids' on December 4

HQ

Grinding Gear Games wants us to get ready to spend Christmas glued to the screen enjoying its title Path of Exile 2, which on 6 December will celebrate its first year in early access. According to a press release, a new GGG Live digital event will be held on YouTube and Twitch on 4 December, where the next major content update for the game, The Last of the Druids, will be unveiled.

As well as unveiling it, it won't be long before we get to try it out for ourselves, as it has been confirmed that both this update and the rest of the base game will be available to try for free in a new Path of Exile test weekend, which will run from 12 December at 20:00 CET until 15 December at 20:00 CET.

Anyone, even those who don't have the game in Early Access, will be able to try it out with no level restrictions and keep all their progress, if they then want to get their hands on it, as at the end, they can continue their adventure from where they left off by purchasing an Early Access Contributor Pack or simply waiting for the full free launch of the game. This free weekend will run across all versions of the game (PC, Xbox, PS5).

Are you going to give Path of Exile 2 a try? And if you already have it, will you try The Last of the Druids content that weekend?