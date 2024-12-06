Path of Exile 2 hits 1 million player redemptions on launch day into Early Access

HQ

Path of Exile 2 arrives as an Early Access title today. The game will be playable and accessible to fans later in the day, and clearly there are a lot of fans primed and ready to dive in.

This has been confirmed by the Path of Exile X account, where it's mentioned that one million player redemptions (effectively one million sold Early Access copies) have been notched up. However, this level of success comes with its own problems.

The developer is getting ahead of the coming wave of reported problems by affirming that there will most definitely be launch queues and waiting times for those attempting to log into the game over its debut weekend. The developer is making strides to reduce these issues by already looking to expand its server capacity, but also states "we quite frankly don't know what our backend services are going to be able to handle as we go above a million users."

The developer signs off by adding that it "never expected things to go this big during [Early Access]," before sharing a big thank you to the community that have supported Path of Exile 2 already.