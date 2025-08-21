Path of Exile 2 gets major update next week

HQ

On Friday, August 29th, Path of Exile 2 will receive a substantial update. Developer Grinding Gear Games has announced that the update, dubbed "The Third Edict," introduces the fourth act of the campaign. In this act, players journey to Ngamakanui in search of pieces of a powerful weapon.

The new continent brings a total of sixteen fresh zones to explore, ranging from tropical beaches to volcanic regions. Players can also expect to face twelve new bosses, along with a host of other additions, all summarized in the image below.

Path of Exile 2 will be free to play from August 29th through September 1st. During this time, both PC and console players will have access to the full game and the new update. After the free period ends, players can choose to continue playing by purchasing access to the game's current Early Access version.

