Path of Exile 2 faces major security crisis as hackers raid players' accounts

Path of Exile 2, the highly anticipated sequel from Grinding Gear Games, is already facing a major setback due to an ongoing hack epidemic. In the game's official forums, over 100 posts from affected players describe how their most prized possessions have mysteriously disappeared. It seems hackers are focusing specifically on high-value items, leading to growing concern among the community. Players who have invested significant time and effort into collecting rare gear are now left frustrated and worried about the safety of their accounts.

The hack appears to be affecting both the official Grinding Gear Games launcher and Steam users, with the latter group raising alarms about not receiving any Steam Guard notifications during the incidents. Despite the severity of the situation, Grinding Gear Games has yet to make a public statement, instead urging players to contact customer support for help. For now, all we can do is try to be patient, as it's safe to assume they're quietly investigating the issue while working on a solution.

