Path of Exile 2 developer reveals the 'newest, shiniest' thing coming to the game

Path of Exile 2 is looking to make a lot of improvements on the first game, which was already a massive hit among ARPG fans. As we discussed in our interview with Christopher Laferriere from Grinding Gear Games, three stand-out features will debut in this new game.

They are couch co-op, improved tutorials, and controller support. Laferriere picked out controller support as arguably the biggest change coming to the sequel. "I would say the newest, shiniest thing that we've been showing off here in LA for the first time is the controller support for the second game," he said.

"There's been a lot of effort put into, like, individual skills to get the targeting to feel right, as well as more global things, like changing the way that the character can move while shooting at the same time," Laferriere continued. "Or, you know, just, honestly, like, fundamental things about the game have changed in subtle ways in order to make controller support as well as WASD controls on mouse and keyboard feel good. And I think it's been an overall benefit to the game."

Path of Exile 2 will arrive in Early Access later this year for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Check out our full interview below: