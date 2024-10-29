Path of Exile 2 delayed to December

HQ

Path of Exile 2 is one of the biggest games left to launch this year, and while it will still be releasing in 2024, it isn't arriving on the 15th of November.

As is explained in the video below, Path of Exile 2 has been delayed by three weeks. Now, the game launches on the 6th of December in early access. Interestingly, it isn't the game itself that has caused this delay, but some issues in the server infrastructure.

A large portion of those issues comes from allowing players to have their microtransactions work in both Path of Exile and its sequel. Nobody will lose anything they paid for or get their account broken, which sounds like a herculean task in itself.

