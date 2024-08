HQ

One of the best ARPGs will continue very soon on PC, before the full launch with the console version. Path of Exile 2 reappeared on the opening night of Gamescom to show us a new cinematic trailer with e'peaks and some of the enemies we'll be facing.

On PC, the battle is very close, as the studio has revealed that Early Access of Path of Exile 2 will begin on Steam on 15 November 2024.