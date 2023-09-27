Path of Exile 2: "a wolf is obviously something that a lot of people imagine a druid might want to turn into"

HQ

Path of Exile was an is a very popular ARPG where fans can customise their characters and experiences to an extreme degree, and when we caught up with Grinding Gear in the interview below we learned more about the Druid and the added complexity shapeshifting brings to the game.

"So the Druid is a hybrid spellcaster and melee class", describes game director Jonathan Rogers in the Gamereactor interview. "As a spellcaster he uses lots of natural disasters, like tornadoes, and lightning storms, and volcanoes, things like this, and as a melee character, he can turn into various animals, so we showed today him turning into a bear, he's got big stompy, big slams, and big attacks, but he can also turn into other characters as well, we're not showing that today, but a wolf is obviously something that a lot of people imagine a druid might want to turn into, as well as some other forms as well."

"The balance is pretty hard", he then confirms, "but one of the things we're very keen to do in Path of Exile 2 is to make it so that the most efficient way to play is also the most fun way to play, which is something that we're really focusing on, is to make it so that there is actually advantage to combining all of these things, so we really want the damage increased when you actually successfully combine things to be very high, which is something that I think in Path of Exile 1 we didn't quite achieve as well."

"In the background, of course, we've still got Path of Exile 1 going on", later confirms managing director Chris Wilson for fans of the ongoing original entry. "We've got new expansions every three months for that game, so it's a bit of a balancing act, making sure there's enough resources split between the two games, but we're very confident that Path of Exile 2 next year will be a really good game".

Play the full interview to catch more on the New-Zealand-based team of talented devs, or on how they still don't want to talk much about a story that "is set about 25 years later than Path of Exile 1", "and we haven't talked about endgame yet either, which is something that obviously players are going to be very interested to talk about."

Path of Exile II looks fantastic already and full of abilities and customisation options, but will actually enter closed beta in June 2024.