Path Games, creators of Insomnis, returns to explore horror with Dark Mass

Spanish studio Path Games, creators of Insomnis, are once again exploring psychological horror in high definition with Dark Mass, which has just been unveiled at the Future Games Show: Live from GDC showcase. And we say high definition because the announcement trailer shows us hyper-realistic graphics that make it hard to tell if it's real or not.

The game will have a guided narrative structure and will be about Alice, a diver who explores the seabed and finds a submerged, virtually untouched colony house. But it seems that she's not the only one down there... With this constant threat, puzzles will have to be solved to unravel the truth about this haunted underwater mansion and its sinister inhabitant.

Dark Mass is coming "soon" to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the trailer and screenshots below.