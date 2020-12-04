IGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Patent seems to indicate that Sony is working on a PlayStation 5 Pro

The unit is looking to be a PS5 with double GPUs.

According to a recently discovered patent from last year, it seems like Sony might already be preparing for the inevitable PlayStation 5 Pro. It is basically a PlayStation 5 unit with double GPU's, with one rendering graphics and the other helping out finishing the job.

This is fairly common on high-end PC's, although we haven't seen this on consoles previously, and usually really boosts resolution and frame rates. As especially the latter finally seems to be something that matters in video games, it would make a whole lot of sense to construct an upgraded console this way.

As the patent is fairly old already, it might be nothing, but most people likely assume we will get an upgraded version of PlayStation 5 within a couple of years - so it seems highly likely it's something Sony is considering.

Thanks SVG



