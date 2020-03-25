Patch delayed for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone has proven rather popular since it launched earlier this month, with more than 30 million players signing up for action since its release.

Activision and Infinity Ward have clearly been planning a steady stream of content for the free-to-play battle royale shooter, and the game's next update was due to land last night alongside a number of new additions for Modern Warfare.

Most notably, players are going to have to wait a few days longer to get their hands the new operator being added to both games, Talon. Warzone is also getting new weapons, with the 725 shotgun, MK2 Carbine, EBR-14 marksman rifle, and the Deagle all making it into the weapon pool.

As well as that, players can expect new game modes and another new multiplayer map (Khandor Hideout) to be added to Modern Warfare.

There's no word on when the update/s will land, but we've been told to stay tuned for more details.