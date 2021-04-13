Patch 1.3 is out now for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut on PlayStaion consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Developer ZA/UM earlier just announced, the patch 1.3 for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut has now been released to PS4 and PS5. The Final Cut version, as an enhanced edition of the original game which initially launched back in late 2019, brings new missions, characters and full voice-acting along with some improvements, but unfortunately, also has quite a few technical issues that are especially noticeable on PS4 and PS5.

But now thankfully as the patch 1.3 is live, players can finally get rid of some annoying problems. And according to the developer, "This fixes a myriad of bugs, soft locks, and interaction errors." They also revealed that the patch 1.4 is in the works.