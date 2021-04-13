LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Demon Skin
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disco Elysium

Patch 1.3 is out now for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut on PlayStaion consoles

The team is also already working on Patch 1.4 right now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer ZA/UM earlier just announced, the patch 1.3 for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut has now been released to PS4 and PS5. The Final Cut version, as an enhanced edition of the original game which initially launched back in late 2019, brings new missions, characters and full voice-acting along with some improvements, but unfortunately, also has quite a few technical issues that are especially noticeable on PS4 and PS5.

But now thankfully as the patch 1.3 is live, players can finally get rid of some annoying problems. And according to the developer, "This fixes a myriad of bugs, soft locks, and interaction errors." They also revealed that the patch 1.4 is in the works.

Disco Elysium

Related texts

Disco ElysiumScore

Disco Elysium
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Every little piece of dialogue is either interesting, hilariously funny or heartbreakingly sad."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy