The Medium

Patch 1.2 for The Medium is live now

And it brings some nice surprise.

Developer Bloober Team just released update 1.2 for their highly acclaimed horror adventure The Medium, which brings some welcomed surprise features along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

The fixes they added into the game include:

- Minor gameplay bugfixes
- Minor performance improvements
- Accessibility improvements
- Fixed issues with fullscreen resolution changes in multimonitor scenarios
- Fixed issues with audio device changes

You might think, okay, these are not bad, but they are just some regular fixes. Where's the surprise feature? Well, actually via patch 1.2, UltraWide (21:9) and SuperUltraWide (32:9) support now have also been added to the game.

"Due to the design of The Medium (fixed cameras), implementation was complicated - but we're pretty thrilled that we could get this done for you," said the developers.

The Medium is available on Xbox Series X and PC now.

The Medium

