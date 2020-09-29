English
Crusader Kings III

Patch 1.1 takes the throne for Crusader Kings III

Plus there's a by-the-numbers look at how the medieval hatches, matches, and dispatches simulator has done since launch.

If you've read our review of Crusader Kings III then you'll know that we absolutely loved its blend of medieval scheming, deep role-playing, and grand strategy. And we're not the only ones who've been enjoying the game, it would seem, as Paradox just sent over some fun little stats that highlight the various nefarious ways that people are playing:


  • 40,591,268 children born

  • 18,212,157 successful murder schemes executed

  • 4,364,279 betrothals

  • 1,543,790 prisoners cannibalized

  • Including at least one Pope...

  • 1,451,427 holy wars started

  • 716,369 stress breaks

  • 370,305 pets petted

  • 141,597 universities founded

  • 122,364 escapes from prison

  • 29,454 Roman Empires restored

With a collective grand total of 25 million hours played (that's more than 2,800 years in-game years, apparently), a couple of bugs have revealed themselves. That being the case, Patch 1.1 brings "hundreds" of minor fixes and gameplay tweaks, and here are the highlights (and here are the patch notes):


  • A host of bug fixes, including changes to character interactions and succession rules.

  • Corrections to the historical setup in many regions.

  • Key balance changes to many parts of the game, including succession rules, nation formation, and military management.

  • User interface tweaks including new siege views, a bookmark screen, and a general makeover.

  • Tougher Mongol invasions.

  • Improved AI decision making.

  • New abilities for modders.

Tougher Mongol invasions... great.

