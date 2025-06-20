Patapon 1+2 Replay gets almost 6-minute overview trailer

HQ

Patapon 1+2 Replay is a bundle of the two classic rhythm strategy games from the Sony PSP, Patapon and Patapon 2, in a single release.

The original Patapon was released for the Sony PSP in December 2007 and was developed in collaboration between Pyramid and Sony's Japan Studio. Patapon 2 was released just over 10 months later - also for Sony PSP.

Patapon 1+2 Replay comes with a number of improvements compared to the originals and in this almost 6-minute overview trailer, you can see much more about how the games work and what has been updated.

Patapon 1+2 Replay will be released for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on 11 July.