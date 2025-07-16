HQ

In retrospect, the PSP is often seen as something of a flop, but the fact is that it was hugely successful, outselling both the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo 3DS. In contrast, the PSP had the dubious pleasure of competing with the Nintendo DS, by far the best-selling portable format of all time, which made it feel like something of a loser - although that's far from a fair picture.

Be that as it may, much of the success was due to really good games, often perfectly adapted to the format. One of them was 2007's very strange Patapon. A game so bizarre that 18 years later I can hear the rhythmic "Pata-Pata-Pata-Pon"-mantra in my head when I think about the game. That's why I was looking forward to this new edition, which also contains the sequel.

Patapon 1+2 Replay feels like listening to an old song you haven't heard in decades, yet instantly remember exactly how it goes, lyrics and all. The rhythmic warfare is literally in your muscle memory, and the design is as charming as ever, and has stood the test of time superbly. This could just as easily have been released today as a creative and acclaimed indie from some driven studio.

Two really charming games that actually stand up very well in terms of gameplay.

Patapon has a basic concept that is as simple as it is brilliant, where my job is to act as a godlike general to a small army of one-eyed drum warriors (think stylised versions of Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc). Each command is executed through rhythmic button presses that combine to bring your little soldiers into action. A rather unique gameplay that still stands out today, and no other game has really managed to copy it. When things are really right and you give your commands with perfect rhythm, it really is like reaching some kind of zen state.

Patapon 1 and 2 are very similar, but the second part is noticeably better thanks to a greater depth of gameplay including hero units, more content and the ability to optimise your troops. Of course, getting two games for the price of one is no mean feat. It means we can indulge in plenty of content to enjoy to the rousing soundtrack that delivers a strange mix of children's choirs, tribal drums and Japanese techno.

Be prepared for the sound synct to not get as good as it should be in a title like this.

The Switch 2 replay version runs at a steady 60 frames per second and still looks great, with HD-sharp silhouettes and a colour palette that pops as brightly as ever. However, I wish there were some new features. Admittedly, there is adjustable difficulty, various minor 'quality of life' improvements, but otherwise the games are basically untouched. No extra menus with trivia, concept sketches or even a music player (which would have been a no-brainer here). It's a straight conversion with polish - but without the love we often see in modern collections. For fans who've played these titles several times before, there's simply nothing new to discover. Plus... where is Patapon 3?

The big problem is the timing. The PSP game was played on a native screen and everyone had the exact same one. Now everyone has a different TV, and the Switch also allows you to switch TVs frequently - or play on a portable (and then on one of the many Switch screens or Switch 2). There is a lag tool, but it's not at all intuitive and I don't really think it's very good... and is further exacerbated if you add wireless Bluetooth headsets to the mix which come with their own delay. I therefore don't feel I get quite the same control over my rhythmic warriors, and it doesn't help that they are the cutest things in the world.

A solid collection that deserved a little more love.

So should you buy Patapon 1+2 Replay? I think it depends on what you're after. For me, who played the original extensively when it first came out, it's initially a delightful concoction, although I'd forgotten how much of a grind it is to progress from certain levels. However, not getting anything new makes the interest fall faster than I had thought, and the recommendation thus simply depends on how much you love Patapon. If you haven't played it before and want something really cosy to play for short periods of time, perhaps while travelling or similar, then it may well be just what you've been looking for.