Passtech Games lays out what to expect from Ravenswatch's next two years

Developer Passtech Games has been steadily improving and expanding Ravenswatch ever since the game initially launched as an Early Access project. To this end, support is not slowing down anytime soon and now we know about the next two years of content plans for the game.

The 2026 and 2027 roadmap has been shared to reveal what the game will be offering up over the next 22 months. There is plenty of content on the table, but in a rather unusual manner, we don't really know when the content will actually debut in the game within this time frame.

The only confirmed window is for the Songs of Thieves update that will launch this spring as a free addition to the game, which will bring a new enemy faction (the Thieves), a new room type, Melodies, a new encounter in Reverie with Stingy Jack, and the multiplayer pause function too.

After this, expect two new DLC heroes to arrive, new game modes, hero talent reworks, DLC skin packs, quality-of-life and balance changes, and more. Again, there is no timeline on when any of this will arrive other than before 2028, but you can see the full roadmap for a teaser of what's to come below.