Party-based RPG The Waylanders has been delayed until February 2022

Gato Salvaje Studio has announced that it will be delaying its party-based RPG The Waylanders another time until February 2, 2022. Originally the title's 1.0 release was planned for this summer, but it was then pushed back to Q4 2021. The reasoning behind this latest setback is that the team "needs more time to polish the game."

"Releasing this month would not provide the quality experience our fans deserve. While we have been working hard to get all our backers and Early Access players the RPG they'd been hoping for before the holidays, we've done an internal review pass on The Waylanders and our team needs more time to polish the game," said Gato Salvaje co-founder Fernando Prieto. "Developing during Covid has been challenging for many teams, including ours, and rushing The Waylanders out the door after nearly four years of development will not make anyone happy. The Waylanders will have over two hours of cinematics and more than thirty hours of gameplay, and we want to provide the best possible day one release version to the community."

To help ease the wait, the team has released a short preview of some of the advanced classes appearing in the game. There are six base classes within The Waylanders, and once players reach level 9, advanced classes for each become available. There are three advanced classes that can be selected for each class, enabling you to hone your playstyle. You can take a look at the advanced classes in more detail in the video above.