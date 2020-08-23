Party game Bake 'n Switch has been served on Steam

Party games are all the rage right now, and Bake 'n Switch is adding another option to the menu if you're not getting enough of them. Released on Steam this week, you can buy the bakery themed couch co-op title (which also comes with online multiplayer) for £23.79 / $29.99.

In this game for up to four players, your task is to save the world from the Mould infection. There are 100 levels to play across two worlds: the beaches of Tropic Toaster and the desert Serradurra. Watch the trailer below if you want to see Bake 'n Switch in action.