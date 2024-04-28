Party-based Souls-like Deathbound is heading to consoles

Brazilian developer Trialforge Studio has confirmed that its one-of-a-kind party-based Souls-like will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series sometime in 2024.

According to its Steam page, the game will see players switch between different warriors they encounter on their crusade during combat. Each of these warriors are said to have their own unique skills combat styles and rich histories, so players will have to switch between them wisely.

Another interesting wrinkle is that these warriors belong to their own factions which have different motivations. Synergies between warriors can provide combat buffs, while conflicts among them can lead to debuffs.

An exact release date for the game hasn't been released, but it can now be added to your Wishlist on all available platforms.