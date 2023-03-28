Party Animals seems to be close to launch

HQ

The upcoming party game Party Animals was confirmed delayed back in December, and the developers said we should look forward to it in 2023 instead. Since then, we haven't heard anything about it, and technically we still haven't - but there is still a clear sign that the release probably isn't too far off.

The American age-rating bureau ESRB has now rated the game, which got a Teen-rating because of "Cartoon Violence, Crude Humor, Suggestive Themes". Age-ratings are usually done fairly close to launch, so hopefully, we'll get a release date soon enough.

Party Animals has got a lot of attention when it has been shown as it looks like really good fun with plenty of mini-games and competitions in which up to four people (locally and online) can compete.

Party animals will be released for PC and Xbox. Check out the latest trailer below.