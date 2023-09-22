Party Animals is getting a visit from Ori and Naru

HQ

Multiplayer titles having guest characters is becoming increasingly more common, and it seems like Party Animals will be no different. After just a few days on the market, the first guest characters have now been revealed.

It turns out both Ori and Naru from Ori and the Will of the Wisps will visit the game. In a short presentation video, we see the lovable duo move in the same drunken way as the characters from Party Animals and trying to throw each other out. We also get a short glimpse of them playing various minigames and on different stages.

