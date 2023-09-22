Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Party Animals

Party Animals is getting a visit from Ori and Naru

The Ori and the Will of the Wisps duo are coming to Recreate's title.

Multiplayer titles having guest characters is becoming increasingly more common, and it seems like Party Animals will be no different. After just a few days on the market, the first guest characters have now been revealed.

It turns out both Ori and Naru from Ori and the Will of the Wisps will visit the game. In a short presentation video, we see the lovable duo move in the same drunken way as the characters from Party Animals and trying to throw each other out. We also get a short glimpse of them playing various minigames and on different stages.

Check it out below, and don't forget to read our Party Animals review over here.

Party Animals

