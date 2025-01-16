English
Party Animals

Party Animals is coming to PlayStation 5

The popular physics-based party game will make its way to Sony's console.

Party Animals, the physics-driven party game, is officially confirmed for PlayStation 5, following months of speculation. Originally available on PC and Xbox, the game, which supports up to eight players, brings chaotic fun both online and offline. Although the exact release date hasn't been announced yet, players on PlayStation will soon be able to enjoy its fantastic presentation and exciting gameplay. The announcement, confirmed after rumors surfaced last summer, is generating buzz among fans of party games.

Will Party Animals be your go-to multiplayer game on PS5?

REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

We've beat each other black and blue and thrown people down ravines in the wonderful multiplayer gem Party Animals, which is as much fun online as it is offline.



