Party Animals is coming to PlayStation 5

Party Animals, the physics-driven party game, is officially confirmed for PlayStation 5, following months of speculation. Originally available on PC and Xbox, the game, which supports up to eight players, brings chaotic fun both online and offline. Although the exact release date hasn't been announced yet, players on PlayStation will soon be able to enjoy its fantastic presentation and exciting gameplay. The announcement, confirmed after rumors surfaced last summer, is generating buzz among fans of party games.

Will Party Animals be your go-to multiplayer game on PS5?