Party Animals

Party Animals gets new trailer and release date

Get ready to party (digitally) with your furry friends this fall.

For those who since 2020, when the game was first shown, have been longing to fight their friends with cute animals, there was a happy news during the recently concluded Summer Games Fest. Party Animals got a new trailer that also revealed a launch date, and it turns out it will be September 20 we will finally be able to fight with puppies, kittens, ducks, sharks and more fluffy animals!

Party Animals will be released for both PC and Xbox, will have cross-play between the platforms and we will be able to change the appearance of the animals with more than 100 different cosmetic accessories that can be unlocked.

You can check out the new trailer below!

