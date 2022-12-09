Party Animals delayed to 2023 and we have a new trailer

HQ

One of the games that got a brand new trailer during last night's The Game Awards was Party Animals. It was announced back in 2020 and quickly became very popular thanks to great trailers and demos, which led to the developers increasing their ambitions. As a result, the planned released this year has now been scrapped and it will now launch in 2023 instead.

Party Animals includes several modes with local or online multiplayer where you can play with or against others in many ways. Some of them were shown in the above mentioned trailer, which you could (and should!) check out below. This looks really fun.

Party Animal launches for PC and Xbox next year and will be included with Game Pass.