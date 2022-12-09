Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Party Animals

Party Animals delayed to 2023 and we have a new trailer

People looking for a great party game to play with friends and family, should definitely check out this super cute madness.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the games that got a brand new trailer during last night's The Game Awards was Party Animals. It was announced back in 2020 and quickly became very popular thanks to great trailers and demos, which led to the developers increasing their ambitions. As a result, the planned released this year has now been scrapped and it will now launch in 2023 instead.

Party Animals includes several modes with local or online multiplayer where you can play with or against others in many ways. Some of them were shown in the above mentioned trailer, which you could (and should!) check out below. This looks really fun.

Party Animal launches for PC and Xbox next year and will be included with Game Pass.

HQ
Party AnimalsParty Animals
Party AnimalsParty Animals
Party AnimalsParty Animals
Party AnimalsParty Animals
Party AnimalsParty Animals
Party AnimalsParty Animals

Related texts



Loading next content