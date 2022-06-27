Partner focussed Nintendo Direct planned for tomorrow

HQ

Nintendo has announced that June will hold yet another last-minute Nintendo Direct, and that this very show will be taking place tomorrow. Set to be framed around third-party titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, we're told that the showcase will be around 25 minutes long, and will begin at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST.

As for where you can catch the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, you can watch it on YouTube when it starts tomorrow.

