Part 2 of The Walking Dead's 11th season will premiere on February 20, 2022

With the first third of its final season coming to an end, AMC has confirmed just when The Walking Dead will be returning. The second part of the show's 11th season is set to premiere on February 20, 2022, and it will conclude on April 10. It's unclear at this point, however, whether it will only be premiering on AMC+ on this date.

Alongside the announcement of the premiere date, a short 45-second teaser and a plot synopsis for the part season have also been revealed. The teaser is an interesting one indeed, as it shows members of the Commonwealth encountering characters like Daryl and Rosita for the first time. Previously it was only Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Eugene that had come into contact with this mysterious group. It also offers the first glimpse at Pamela Milton, Governor of the Commonwealth, within the TV series.

The plot synopsis for Part 2 reads: "Many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack while others battle mother nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them." "Meanwhile life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Life hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of Survival and the state of each community."

Thanks, Digital Spy.