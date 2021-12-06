Cookies

Parks & Rec's Nick Offerman has joined HBO's The Last of Us

There's no mention as to which character Offerman will play.

There was a lot of funny characters in the sitcom Parks & Rec, but surely we aren't the only ones who loved Nick Offerman's quirky old fart Ron Swanson the most. Now his next role has been revealed in an interview with Murray Bartlett over at The Guardian, and it is surprisingly enough HBO's The Last of Us TV series.

Bartlett (who plays the role of Frank) reveals: "A lot of my scenes are with Nick Offerman. Playing off him was awesome."

Exactly which character Offerman will play is currently unknown, but it won't be Bill (as he will be played by Con O'Neill). Are you surprised to see Offerman in The Last of Us TV series?

