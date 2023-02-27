Parks and Recreation's Ron and Tammy are joining The Umbrella Academy cast

HQ

Netflix has announced that it is bolstering the cast of The Umbrella Academy for its fourth and final season. Joining the series will be Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly who will be portraying the married couple of Midwestern community college professors Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, which will be interesting to see as the two are both married in real life, and also known for playing the explosive couple of Ron and Tammy Swanson in Parks and Recreation.

To add to this, Arrested Development's David Cross will also be joining the cast and picking up the role of Sy Grossman, an "upstanding but shy man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter" as the announcement article states.

As for when we'll get to see these three in action, The Umbrella Academy Season 4 doesn't yet have a release date, but has started filming.