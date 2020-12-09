Parkour team STORROR looking to kickstart an official parkour game

Renowned parkour team STORROR is looking to bring an official parkour game to life through Kickstarter, and it has already almost garnered its pledged amount. Set to be titled, STORROR Parkour Pro, the game will be developed by new studio Hole In The Sleeve (founded by developers from Burnout Paradise, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, Beyond A Steel Sky and F1 2002, among others).

The title, which you can find on Kickstarter, was looking for £55,000 in pledges before the project closed on January 7. It is currently sitting at over £45,000 with 29 days to go. The Kickstarter details some of the planned developmental choices, including avoiding larger corporations for funding, in order to maintain creative control of the project.

The description also dives a little deeper into the decision behind starting the project, as well as looking at the history of STORROR as a team, but it also mentions what you can get for backing the project. From being able to appear in-game to being an exclusive invitee to a motion capture session with the STORROR guys at a facility in the UK, there is a whole lot you can do to become involved with the project, and the best part is that for a smaller donation compared to the others, you can also get access to a variety of PC builds as the title forms.

The title does have a rudimentary timeline set, with an early access edition set to be completed by June 2021, with the completed game finished for PC and consoles by March 2022.

If you are interested, be sure to head to the Kickstarter here to share your support.

For a few looks to what you can expect, check out a few images below from a very-early preview build.